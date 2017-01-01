Walmart Grows Sales with “Buy Local” Campaign

Objective: Walmart wanted to promote their “Buy Local, Buy Colorado” campaign. The program encouraged consumers to buy from local vendors. They needed a way to reach their target market, women ages 25-54.

Solution: Walmart partnered with Entercom Denver to create an integrated marketing campaign across both Entercom and non-Entercom radio stations. Through heavy on-air and online radio commercials, listeners learned how buying local at Walmart benefits their community, their wallet and their health. Additionally, event marketing at various Walmart locations encouraged customers to buy local products for the chance to win a family “staycation” at a Colorado destination.

RESULTS: As a result of the campaign, Walmart and all participating vendors saw an increase in sales compared to the previous year. In addition, some vendors received product distribution in additional Walmart stores due to growth in demand. This campaign reached almost 58% of all women aged 25-54 in the Denver Market.