Cousins Subs Increases Sales by $50,000

Objective: Cousins Subs, a Wisconsin sub shop, wanted to increase sales, develop sports marketing partnerships and promote a branded charity event “Combos for a Cure,” which raises money for the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center.

Solution: An integrated program partnering with the statewide Bill Michaels radio network on 105.7FM The Fan promoted Cousins Subs and “Combos for a Cure” through social media, endorsements, on-site appearances, spot radio and videos, and on-air and online giveaways on 103.7 KISS-FM and 99.1 The MIX WMYX.

RESULTS: Within the first week alone, sales of combos were up $50,000 over last year same time. “Combos for a Cure” has had a very successful 2016 start.