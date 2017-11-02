Lauren Alaina and Dustin Lynch Announced as Hosts of Entercom’s 2017 CMA Awards ‘Red Carpet Countdown’

Exclusive behind-the-scenes access starts Sunday, November 5th and will include interviews with nominees and top stars



BALA CYNWYD, PA – NOVEMBER 2, 2017 – Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company and the No. 1 creator of live, original and local audio content, today announced country music stars Lauren Alaina, nominated for new artist of the year, and Dustin Lynch, who recently celebrated his fifth consecutive No. 1, as the hosts of its exclusive 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards ‘Red Carpet Countdown.’ The multi-platform programming will kick-off on Sunday, November 5th through Friday, November 10th and will include unprecedented audio and digital access live from Nashville to be broadcast across all of Entercom’s country music stations, websites, apps and social media platforms throughout each day. Coverage will include exclusive behind-the-scenes video clips, commentary, interviews and photos with country music’s top artists. On country music’s biggest night, Entercom stations will air a one-hour red carpet show that will immediately precede the televised CMA Awards beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, November 8th.

“I’m honored to celebrate my nomination with fans and what better way to do so than by inviting them to join me in counting down to the CMA Awards all week,” said host Lauren Alaina. “Interviewing top country music luminaries will be an honor and I hope fans will be as inspired by them as I am.”

“Even for us artists, the CMA Awards are one of the most exciting nights in country music. I can’t wait to give fans a peek behind the curtain and share the buzz and anticipation with them,” added host Dustin Lynch. “Plus, I couldn’t ask for a better co-host than Lauren.”

“Lauren and Dustin are two of country music’s brightest stars and are the perfect pair to host our special programming feature – counting down to country music’s biggest night,” said Pat Paxton, President of Programming, Entercom. “‘The CMA Awards’ stage has been the home to some of the most iconic moments in music history and we’re thrilled to offer our listeners behind-the-scenes access across our audio and digital platforms.”

“American Idol” alum Lauren Alaina celebrated her first No. 1 single “Road Less Traveled” in April 2017 and is nominated for the best new artist of the year award at the CMAs. Platinum-selling artist Dustin Lynch recently released his acclaimed third album Current Mood, which features his latest gold-certified No. 1 hits “Seein’ Red” and “Small Town Boy,” as well as the brand-new single “I’d Be Jealous Too.”

Participating stations include:

The Wolf 93.1 (WPAW-FM) in Greensboro, The Wolf 106.5 (WDAF-FM) in Kansas City, The Wolf 94.1 (WLFP-FM) in Memphis, The Wolf 99.5 (KWJJ-FM) in Portland, The Wolf 100.7 (KKWF-FM) in Seattle, Froggy 101 (WGGY-FM) in Wilkes-Barre, WBEE 92.5 (WBEE-FM) in Rochester, and KSON 97.3 (KSON-FM) in San Diego.

For Entercom’s comprehensive CMA Awards coverage, fans can visit each station’s website (links above) and engage with each stations’ social media channels, using the hashtag #CMAcountdown. Fans can also sign up to receive the latest interviews, videos, photos and more directly in their inbox.

