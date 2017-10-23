Entercom To Participate In Wells Fargo Investor Conference

(Bala Cynwyd, PA)— On Tuesday, November 7, 2017, David Field, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Schmaeling, EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) will participate in the 2017 Wells Fargo Media & Telecom Conference in New York City.

A live audio webcast of the event along with the related slides will be available on the Company’s website at www.Entercom.com in the Investors section on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 8:45 A.M. Eastern Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

The Company will also host group meetings at the conference on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 7-8, 2017.

