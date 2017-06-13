Entercom Portland Appoints Bill Ashenden as Vice President and Market Manager

NEW YORK – JUNE 13, 2017 – Entercom today announced that Bill Ashenden is joining the Portland cluster as the Vice President and Market Manager for Entercom Portland effective July 10th, 2017. Ashenden previously served as the Market Manager and General Manager for BiCoastal Media in Medford, Oregon.

“Bill impressed us not only with his deep knowledge of the Portland market and the radio business overall, but also with his experience in developing people and long term client relationships,” said Michael Doyle, Regional President of Entercom.

Ashenden is a 30 year veteran of the radio business with a particular focus on the Portland area and has worked with radio broadcasters including Alpha Broadcasting, Rose City Radio, Great American Broadcasters, and most recently BiCoastal Media. He is a graduate of the University of Portland and served as president on the board of the Oregon Association of Broadcasters for three years.

“I look forward to working with the best team and the best brands in Portland to deliver outstanding results for our customers,” said Ashenden.

Entercom Portland operates 7 radio brands that reach over 1.3 million listeners each week. Brands include Classic Rock KGON-FM, Sports Talk KFXX-AM and KMTT-AM, Hot Adult Contemporary KRSK-FM, Country KWJJ-FM, Alternative KNRK-FM and Adult Contemporary KYCH-FM. Additionally, Entercom Portland offers digital marketing services through Smart Reach Digital including display advertising, SEM and SEO, social media marketing and video production. The cluster is also one of the leading operators of local events in the Portland area.

