Entercom Partners with Ed Sheeran to Kick Off “Across The Great Divide” Contest

Entercom to Fly a Lucky Fan to Ed Sheeran’s Concert in Amsterdam

NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 27, 2017 – Entercom is giving a lucky fan and a guest the opportunity to attend global superstar Ed Sheeran’s concert in Amsterdam on Monday, April 3rd. The contest kicks off on Monday, February 27, when fans can tune into their local Entercom station and listen for the code word for a chance to win a trip to Amsterdam and tickets to the concert.

Entercom radio stations in 22 cities across the U.S. will reveal the code word at 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time. Fans who enter the code word on their station’s website within 15 minutes will be entered for a chance to win. The contest ends on Friday, March 10th, and the lucky winner will be announced on Monday, March 13. The prize includes round trip airfare to Amsterdam, Netherlands, hotel accommodations for 3 nights and tickets to Ed Sheeran’s concert for the winner and a guest.

For the last two weeks, Entercom has been publishing exclusive Ed Sheeran interviews across all participating stations’ platforms. Ed Sheeran’s anticipated new album “÷” (pronounced divide) will be available everywhere on March 3rd. For more information and a list of participating Entercom stations, visit www.entercom.com/edsheeran.

