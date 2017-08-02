Entercom New Orleans’ Vice President and Market Manager Chris Claus to Retire August 2017

NEW ORLEANS, LA – AUGUST 2, 2017 – Entercom today announced that Chris Claus will retire after 10 years of service as Vice President and Market Manager for the New Orleans cluster, effective August 31, 2017.

The 35 year broadcasting veteran joined Entercom in 2007. During his time with the company, he has been an exceptional contributor to the cluster not only for his extensive News, Talk and Sports experience but also his deep ties to the community in New Orleans.

“Chris Claus has provided tremendous leadership to Entercom New Orleans and to the good people of Louisiana over the past 10 years. Chris championed New Orleans during the critical post Katrina period, during Hurricane Gustav in 2008 and throughout the Deepwater Horizon/BP Oil spill in 2010,” said Deborah Kane, President of Sales, Entercom. “Chris’ engaging style of management, his unwavering professionalism and his heart has made an indelible imprint on Entercom employees and the community at large.”

“For nearly a decade, Chris has been a leader for both our company, and for the community in New Orleans,” added Michael Doyle, Regional President, Entercom. “He has been involved with our listeners, our customers and many causes that represent the best of who we want to be as broadcasters. His leadership and his personal integrity will be missed.”

“I am grateful for these 10 years in the New Orleans cluster working with exceptional colleagues and being a part of this great community,” said Chris Claus. “I had a wonderful experience and now I look forward to spending time with my family.”

Prior to joining Entercom, Claus served as Vice President and General Manager for stations in San Diego (KJQY-FM), Los Angeles (KFWB-AM and KTWV-FM) and Philadelphia (WPHT-AM and WOGL-FM).

