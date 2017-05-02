Entercom Names Mike Dee as President of Entercom Sports

PHILADELPHIA, PA – MAY 2, 2017 – Entercom Communications today announced the appointment of Mike Dee as President of Entercom Sports, a newly developed position focused on creating value for the company’s sports business enterprise. Dee, who most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer for the San Diego Padres, will be based in Philadelphia and will report to David Field, President and Chief Executive Officer at Entercom. Previously, Dee served as President and CEO of the Miami Dolphins and Sun Life Stadium, and before that he was Chief Operating Officer of the Boston Red Sox.

Dee will be leading Entercom’s robust sports business with a focus on revenue development from national sales and marketing programs, new platform opportunities, key partnerships, expanded sports distribution, direct-to-consumer offerings and other entrepreneurial initiatives at the national level. He will be responsible for elevating Entercom’s position as a leading sports media partner in support of the company’s expansive suite of local sports radio stations and personalities and sports play-by-play relationships.

“Mike is a highly talented and accomplished executive with over 20 years of leadership experience with some of the most respected organizations in the world of sports,” said David Field. “The creation of this new role underscores our commitment to leveraging our sports platforms to compete more effectively with other media as we drive new opportunities and expand our customer base. Mike is uniquely equipped to help us develop cohesive national opportunities across sports and we are delighted to welcome him onboard.”

“I am thrilled to join Entercom during this exciting time in the company’s history,” said Mike Dee. “I look forward to building on Entercom’s terrific footprint of outstanding sports properties to deliver the maximum ROI for the company and our stakeholders.”

In his most recent role as the President and CEO of the San Diego Padres, Dee led the efforts to revamp the organization’s baseball operations strategy, oversaw ownership’s commitment to renovate and improve Petco Park, spearheaded the club’s successful bid for the 2016 MLB All-Star Game and transformed Petco Park into a year-round facility with a wide range of events beyond Padres baseball. Previously, Dee served as the Chief Operating Officer for the Boston Red Sox, setting franchise records for attendance and revenue, including an MLB record consecutive sellout streak. Dee also served as the President and CEO of the Miami Dolphins and Sun Life Stadium. During his tenure, Dee consummated a naming rights agreement with Sun Life and managed one of the busiest football venues in the country with the Dolphins, University of Miami and Orange Bowl as anchor tenants and presided over Sun Life Stadium hosting Super Bowl XLIV in 2012. Dee is a graduate of Franklin & Marshall College where he currently serves on the advisory board.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is the fourth-largest radio broadcasting company in the U.S., reaching and engaging more than 40 million people a week through its portfolio of highly rated stations in top markets across the country.