Entercom Names Matt Hanlon as Vice President, Market Manager for Entercom Charlotte

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 1, 2016 – Entercom today announced the appointment of Matt Hanlon as vice president and market manager for newly formed Entercom Charlotte. Hanlon has over 20 years of experience in marketing and sales operations with a background in the media and broadcasting industry.

Previously, Hanlon served as president of Citadel Broadcasting, managing the Midwest region of 85 radio stations across 14 markets. At Citadel, he launched a sports network and a news network creating new revenue in Michigan and maximized both ratings and sales across local, regional, national and non-spot. Hanlon began his career in broadcasting as a media buyer for Backer & Spielvogel, vice president of stations at Katz Media Group and vice president, director of sales at AMFM.

“We are super excited to welcome Matt to Entercom and to the Charlotte team,” said Weezie Kramer, chief operating officer, Entercom. “Matt has terrific experience in news, talk, sports, syndication, working with big personalities and making a difference in the community, all of which make him a great fit for Charlotte and these iconic brands.”

Entercom recently announced the acquisition of four radio stations in Charlotte, North Carolina, including The Fan (WFNZ-AM), The Link (WLNK-FM) and news/talk leader WBT AM/FM.

