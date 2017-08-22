Entercom Names Chris Wegmann as Vice President, Market Manager for Entercom New Orleans

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 22, 2017 – Entercom today announced the appointment of Chris Wegmann as Vice President and Market Manager for Entercom New Orleans, overseeing WWL AM/FM, Magic 101.9 (WLMG-FM), 95.7 The Bayou (WKBU-FM), B97 (WEZB-FM), Hot 103.7 (WWWL-AM), and The New Orleans Saints Radio Network. Wegmann is a radio veteran with 40 years of experience managing stations in markets including New Orleans, Austin, Pittsburgh, Houston and Atlanta. Prior to joining Entercom, Wegmann served as President of the Radio Division of Radio One.

“I am excited to have someone of Chris’s background joining Entercom in New Orleans,” said Michael Doyle, Regional President, Entercom. “He started his career in New Orleans, and is returning with an impressive resume of success in our industry.”

Wegmann is a New Orleans native and began his career at WBOK–AM, an R&B station, later moving to WWIW-AM, Music of Your life, as General Manager. Wegmann also worked with Dick Oppenheimer’s Signature Broadcasting as General Manager of K98 KHFI-FM in both Austin and McAllen, Texas as well as Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Wegmann was Regional Vice-President for Gulf Star and Clear Channel, overseeing five markets including New Orleans. In 2001, Wegmann joined Cox Radio in Houston and subsequently was promoted to run the WSB flagship cluster in Atlanta, Georgia.

Wegmann holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Loyola University New Orleans. He is past member of Nielsen Audio’s Radio Advisory Board and is a past board member for numerous state broadcaster associations including Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC.

