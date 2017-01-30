Entercom Launches Content Innovation Group

Group will Lead Content Development, Programming and Syndication Strategies

NEW YORK – JANUARY 30, 2017 – Entercom Communications, the 4th largest radio broadcaster and one of today’s fastest growing and best performing media companies, today announced the launch of the Content Innovation Group as part of the company’s commitment to delivering the best curated music, news, talk and sports content in the markets it serves. This new group will focus on providing listeners with a deeper, richer experience both on and off air via exclusively developed digital and social content and national syndication of locally curated content.

“We are pleased to kick off the year with this exciting and progressive move,” said Pat Paxon, president of programming, Entercom Communications. “The launch of this new team underscores our continued commitment to investing in best-in-class content and syndication tools and delivering the top-notch listener experience that our fans across the country have come to expect.”

The Content Innovation Group will be led by Kyle McCann, managing editor, who will report to Liana Huth, vice president of programming innovation. McCann joins Entercom from Townsquare Media in New Jersey where he led content development and previously served as a senior news producer at Fox Television’s WTFX-TV in Philadelphia, Hearst’s WBAL-TV and Scripps Networks’ WMAR-TV, both in Baltimore, Maryland. The group will also include three content managers, including Lauren Hoffman, previously a country music blogger and an entertainment reporter for The Journal magazine in New Jersey, Joe Hyer, formerly a key member of Townsquare Media’s digital content team who led development of format-specific content for Townsquare markets across the country, and Maura O’Malley, formerly from Main Street Hub in Austin, Texas where she served as a senior content editor and social media community manager. The group will be spearheaded by Pat Paxton, president of programming at Entercom.

“With the creation of this new team, we will be focused on pushing out exclusive and original new content as well as pulling compelling and engaging local content to enhance the local listener experience,” said Liana Huth, vice president of programming innovation, Entercom Communications. “This is a strategic effort to leverage the great content that is created at the local level in each of our 28 markets across the country and maximize our broadcast, digital and social media platforms to provide a comprehensive and engaging experience for our listeners.”

Entercom’s Content Innovation Group officially launches today.

CONTACT:

Esther-Mireya Tejeda

Entercom Communications Corp.

610.822.0861

Esther-Mireya.Tejeda@entercom.com

@Entercom

