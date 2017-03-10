Entercom Debuts HOT 103.7 FM, New R&B Station in New Orleans

Station Launches with “Big Abe in the Morning” Show

NEW ORLEANS, LA – MARCH 10, 2017 – Entercom today announced the launch of Hot 103.7 FM, a new R&B station in New Orleans airing the hottest R&B hits from the 1990’s, the 2000’s and today. The station will join Entercom New Orleans’s robust roster of stations, including WWL 870 AM/ 105.3 FM, B97 FM, Magic 101.9 FM and Bayou 95.7 FM. Following Entercom’s strategy of delivering best in class locally curated content, Hot 103.7 FM will be the only R&B station in New Orleans to host live and local programming in morning drive.

“We are focused on delivering the content and music that we know listeners in New Orleans are looking for,” said Chris Claus, vice president and market manager, Entercom New Orleans. “The combination of well-known and live local talent and the R&B hits that fans want to hear on 103.7 FM is a magical one that has not been on the dial in New Orleans.”

The station debuts with the kickoff of “Big Abe in the Morning”, hosted by Abraham “Big Abe” Johnson. Johnson is an on-air veteran in New Orleans and has previously worked as a producer and assistant program director in the market. In afternoon drive, Hot 103.7 FM will air Terrence “Terry Bello” Burton. Burton is a recognized on-air personality and hosted the nationally syndicated “Soul Lounge”. He will also serve as the station’s assistant program director and music director. Tom “Jammer” Naylor will serve as the program director for Hot 103.7 FM and will continue his role as the program director for B97 FM. Jay Dixon, urban radio veteran, will serve as a consultant to the station.

Hot 103.7 FM is currently on-air. For more information, visit hot1037nola.com. Follow the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

