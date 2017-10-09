Entercom Communications Schedules Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Release

(Bala Cynwyd, PA)— Entercom Communications (NYSE: ETM) announced that it will release third quarter 2017 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2, 2017.

Entercom will hold a conference call regarding the quarterly earnings release on Thursday, November 2nd at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The public may access the conference call by dialing 888-889-0278 (passcode: Entercom).

Investors will have the opportunity to submit questions to the Company regarding the earnings release by emailing their inquiries to questions@Entercom.com. Questions should be sent by 10 minutes prior to the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by dialing 866-468-7655. A webcast of the conference call will be available beginning six hours after the call on the Company’s website for a period of two weeks. Entercom Communications’ website is located at www.entercom.com.

Contact: Richard Schmaeling

Executive VP and CFO

Entercom Communications Corp.

610-660-5686

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is the fourth-largest radio broadcasting company in the U.S., reaching and engaging more than 40 million people a week through its portfolio of highly rated stations in top markets across the country. Entercom is a purpose-driven company, deeply committed to entertaining and informing its listeners with the best locally curated music, news, sports, and talk content, driven by compelling local personalities. Entercom delivers superior ROI by connecting its customers and audiences through its leading local brands and unparalleled local marketing solutions, which include over 4,000 events each year, and its SmartReach Digital product suite. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.Entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).