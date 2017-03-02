Entercom Communications and CBS Radio Announce Pricing of Term Loan in Connection with Merger

Click here for a PDF version of the release

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) and CBS Radio Inc. (“CBS Radio”) today announced that CBS Radio has established pricing for a seven-year, $500 million senior secured term loan B to be issued in connection with their previously announced merger. The loan will have an interest rate of LIBOR plus 2.75%, with no LIBOR floor, and will be issued at par.

The new term loan will be issued to refinance Entercom’s capital structure, with proceeds used to repay its existing term loan and redeem its preferred stock, as well as pay transaction fees and expenses. CBS Radio’s credit facility is being amended to include the new term loan, which is expected to be funded at the closing of the merger. That transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2017, subject to the approval of Entercom shareholders, certain regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is the fourth-largest radio broadcasting company in the U.S., reaching and engaging more than 40 million people a week through its portfolio of highly rated stations in top markets across the country. Entercom is a purpose-driven company, deeply committed to entertaining and informing its listeners with the best locally curated music, news, sports, and talk content, driven by compelling local personalities. Entercom delivers superior ROI by connecting its customers and audiences through its leading local brands and unparalleled local marketing solutions, which include over 4,000 events each year, and its SmartReach Digital product suite. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.Entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

About CBS Radio

CBS RADIO is one of the largest major-market broadcast media operators in the United States and the undisputed leader in news and sports radio. CBS RADIO produces original audio and video content, live events and exclusive programming distributed on-air, online and on mobile platforms. A division of CBS Corporation, CBS RADIO owns 117 radio stations in 26 markets – including all of the top 10 radio markets as ranked by Nielsen Audio – as well as an extensive array of digital assets. CBS RADIO distributes its programming via AM, FM and HD Radio stations, Radio.com and CBS Local Digital Media apps, making engaging with audiences easier than ever before. For more information on CBS RADIO, please visit www.cbsradio.com.

About CBS Corporation

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) is a mass media company that creates and distributes industry-leading content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. The Company has businesses with origins that date back to the dawn of the broadcasting age as well as new ventures that operate on the leading edge of media. CBS owns the most-watched television network in the U.S. and one of the world’s largest libraries of entertainment content, making its brand — “the Eye” — one of the most recognized in business. The Company’s operations span virtually every field of media and entertainment, including cable, publishing, radio, local TV, film, and interactive and socially responsible media. CBS’s businesses include CBS Television Network, The CW (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Warner Bros. Entertainment), CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Consumer Products, CBS Home Entertainment, CBS Interactive, CBS Films, Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, Pop (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Lionsgate), Smithsonian Networks, Simon & Schuster, CBS Television Stations, CBS Radio and CBS EcoMedia. For more information, go to www.cbscorporation.com

