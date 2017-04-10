Entercom Charlotte Honors WBT 1110 AM’s 95th Anniversary

WBT Announces Induction of On Air Personality John Hancock into the WBT Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, NC – APRIL 10, 2017 – Today, Entercom Charlotte celebrated the 95th anniversary of WBT 1110 AM. The anniversary commemorated the station’s long history as Charlotte’s leading news talk destination and included the induction announcement of Ray Gooding, Henry Boggan and John Hancock into the WBT Hall of Fame. The station also aired special programming highlighting key moments in WBT 1110 AM’s 95 year history.

WBT Hall of Fame inductee, John Hancock, joined WBT 1110 AM in 1990 as ‘Charlotte’s Most Beloved’. Hancock is a passionate community leader and raises awareness and funds for community issues through his annual Pancake Breakfast and Bike Drive events as well as his continued partnership with the Kid’s First Charity. He is well known for his annual Father’s Day program and is a celebrated member of the Charlotte community and one of the most respected on air personalities in the city. Hancock is currently on air weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on WBT 1110 AM. His reaction to the induction announcement was captured live on air today during his show’s special one hour segment focused on the history of the WBT Hall of Fame with Bo Thompson, Scott Fitzgerald and Mark Garrison.

Another WBT Hall of Fame inductee, Ray Gooding, was one of the first African American on air personalities in Charlotte. He began his career in 1960 and joined WBT 1110 AM in 1971 as the host of the “The Sunday Night Hall of Fame”. In addition to hosting the Sunday night music show for 24 years, Gooding also served as WBT’s director of public affairs for over 10 years. His “Penny Pitch” charity raised funds for underprivileged children in the Charlotte area. Gooding passed away in 2007 leaving behind a legacy in the world of Charlotte radio.

Henry Boggan, the third WBT Hall of Fame inductee announced, joined WBT 1110 AM in 1979 as the host of the nighttime talk show “Hello Henry”. Boggan featured celebrities and special guests as well as listeners from the local community and became a staple in the city of Charlotte. His program was on air for 17 years until Boggan’s retirement in 1996. He is a celebrated figure in Charlotte radio and a beloved member of the community.

The WBT Hall of Fame was inaugurated in 1997 at the mark of WBT 1110 AM’s 75th anniversary with the induction of Charles Crutchfield, the stations’ general manager, program director and on-air talent who is also recognized for setting a standard in early American radio. Since 1997, the WBT Hall of Fame inducts new members every 5 years, including legendary radio recording artist Loonis McGlohon and radio pioneer Grady Cole in 2002, nationally recognized musicians “The Briarhoppers”, morning show on air veteran Ty Boyd, and extraordinary guitarist Arthur Smith in 2007, and longtime midday on air host H.A. Thompson in 2012. The WBT Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at the Foundation for the Carolinas in Uptown Charlotte.

The station commemorated the 95th year anniversary with a day-long programming special that included on air vignettes playing throwback audio clips, guest appearances from former on air personalities and community influencers, and live call-ins from listeners sharing their personal experiences and memories with WBT 1110AM. The anniversary programming also included a special one-hour commercial free segment hosted by John Hancock, Bo Thompson, Scott Fitzgerald and Mark Garrison focused on the history of the WBT Hall of Fame and the announcement of this year’s inductees Gooding, Boggan and Hancock.

The City of Charlotte honored the 95 year heritage and contributions of WBT 1110 AM by changing the lights of the Wells Fargo Duke Energy Center to blue, red and white in commemoration of the WBT station logo.

Listeners can share their WBT memories via social media using the hashtag #WBT95.

