Entercom Announces Programming Format Captains

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 13, 2017 – Entercom Communications (NYSE: ETM) today named the executives appointed to the role of Format Captain across all of the Company’s formats.

The following executives have been named Format Captains:

Steve Butler – News

Mark Chernoff – Sports

Jimmy Gonzalez – Spanish Language

Brian Kelly – Top 40

Michael Martin – Alternative

Mike Moore – Country

Diane Newman – Talk

Nikki Nite – Adult Contemporary

Dave Richards – Rock/Classic Rock

Reggie Rouse – Urban

Jim Ryan – Classic Hits

Steve Salhany – Hot Adult Contemporary

Additionally, Michael Martin will continue in his role as SVP of Programming and Music Initiatives in the new organization.

“We are excited about the best-in-class programming team we are building at Entercom,” said Pat Paxton, President of Programming, Entercom. “This talented team of experts has the skills and experience to take our live, original and local audio content to new heights and compete at the highest level in the media industry.”

“We are committed to bringing fresh, new thinking to our programming,” said Chris Oliviero, currently Executive Vice President of Programming at CBS Radio and named Executive Vice President of Programming at Entercom upon completion of the merger. “We are confident that we have the best people in place to deliver the top-rated content across all of our formats that our listeners and partners expect.”

Format Captains will report to Pat Paxton and Chris Oliviero effective upon the completion of the merger with CBS Radio, as early as November 17.

On February 2, 2017, Entercom announced the pending merger with CBS Radio. The merger will make Entercom a leading American media and entertainment company and the No. 1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the country with a nationwide footprint of 235 stations reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week. Entercom boasts a premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events and will be the nation’s unrivaled leader in radio news and sports.

