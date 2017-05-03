Entercom and Westwood One Partner to Syndicate Seattle’s 99.9 KISW-FM Show “The Men’s Room”

SEATTLE, WA and NEW YORK, NY – May 3, 2017 – Entercom Communications and Westwood One announced today a new partnership to nationally syndicate The Men’s Room, the No. 1 afternoon show in Seattle across all key adult and male demographics*. The program currently airs weekdays on 99.9 KISW-FM, The Rock of Seattle, from 2 pm. to 6 pm PT. Westwood One will roll out syndication to stations nationwide and represent ad sales. The show will launch nationally on June 5, 2017.

The Men’s Room was born one evening in a dark bar during an argument over tater tots in 2004. The hosts, Miles Montgomery, Steve “The Thrill” Hill and Thee Ted Smith, as well as producers Robin Foxx and Mike Hawk joined forces to create a radio show to entertain audiences with no-holds barred, no-topic-off-limits conversation, laughter and anecdotes.

“We couldn’t be happier. From the start, we’ve always wanted to have fun doing a show where everyone was invited, and now we can extend the invite with Westwood One,” said Steve “The Thrill” Hill and Miles Montgomery, co-hosts of The Men’s Room. “We’re pretty excited. This is the perfect partnership.”

“For 51 consecutive books*, The Men’s Room has been No. 1,” said Suzanne Grimes, Executive Vice President, Corporate Marketing, Cumulus Media and President, Westwood One. “Our partnership will extend this impressive performance coast to coast. We are excited to welcome The Men’s Room to our national audience of listeners and advertisers.”

“These guys have put a lot of effort for the last 13 years into dominating Seattle’s cluster,” said Dave Richards, Vice President of Programming and Operations, Entercom Seattle. “They have earned the opportunity to dominate coast to coast with a great partnership between Entercom and Westwood One”.

The popular show also launched a beer brand in 2010 with great success. Three types of beer are available: Men’s Room Original Red, the flagship beer; Men’s Room Gold, a light ale for the summer; and Men’s Room Black, the winter beer. The beers are currently available in over 3,800 locations nationwide. For seven years, over 600 thousand dollars of sales from The Men’s Room Elysian Beer products have been donated to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and JBLM Fisher Houses in Washington State.

For more information about the show, please visit www.kisw.com/shows/mens-room. Follow the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Interested stations can contact Neal Bird at nbird@westwoodone.com or (310) 840-4207 or Neal Weiner at (206) 706-1373 or nweiner@westwoodone.com.

*Source: Nielsen Audio, The Men’s Room, Seattle KISW-FM 99.9 The Rock, M-F 2 p.m.-6 p.m., surveys in all of 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and up to March 2017 ranked No.1 in 54 of 55 surveys among Men 18-34, No. 1 in 55 of 55 surveys among Men 18-49 and 25-54; No.1 in 51 of 55 surveys among Adults 18-49; and No.1 in 53 of 55 surveys among Adults 25-54.

