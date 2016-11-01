Entercom and Bruno Mars Invite Lucky Fan to the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 1, 2016 – Entercom and Bruno Mars are teaming up to give one lucky fan and a guest a chance to see Bruno Mars perform at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris before it airs Monday, December 5th (10:00 – 11:00 p.m., ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The exclusive partnership and content kicks off on Tuesday, November 1st, when fans may tune into their local Entercom station and listen for the Bruno Mars “24K Magic” code word for a chance to win a trip to Paris and tickets to the fashion show.

Entercom radio stations in 22 cities across the U.S. will play the “24K Magic” code word at 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time. Fans who enter the secret code on their station’s website within 15 minutes will be entered for a chance to win. The contest ends on Tuesday, November 15th, and the lucky winner will be announced on Wednesday, November 16th. The prize includes round trip airfare to Paris, France, hotel accommodations for two nights and passes to the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the winner and a guest. Additionally, the prize includes a $5,000 gift card from Victoria’s Secret.

The 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will take place on November 30th in Paris and will air Monday, December 5th (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

For more information and a list of participating Entercom station, visit Entercom.com/BrunoMars.

CONTACT:

Esther-Mireya Tejeda

Entercom Communications Corp.

610.822.0861

Esther-Mireya.Tejeda@entercom.com

@Entercom

