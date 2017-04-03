Entercom Flies Lucky Fan to Ed Sheeran’s Epic “Divide” Concert in Amsterdam

Entercom is giving a lucky fan and a guest the opportunity to attend global superstar Ed Sheeran’s concert in Amsterdam on April 3, 2017.

How to participate:
• Listen to participating Entercom stations every weekday from February 27th to March 10th at 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for the code word
• Go to your local participating station’s website (listed below) and enter the code word by 15 minutes past the hour (ex – 7:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m. or 5:15 p.m.) for your chance to see Ed Sheeran in Amsterdam
• The lucky winner will be announced on Monday, March 13th

Your flyaway includes:
• Roundtrip airfare (coach) for two (2) people to and from Amsterdam, Netherlands
• Hotel accommodations for three (3) nights (double occupancy)
• Two (2) tickets to Ed Sheeran’s concert on April 3rd

Ed Sheeran’s anticipated new album “÷” (pronounced divide) will be available everywhere on March 3rd. Exclusive interviews with Ed Sheeran are available on all participating stations’ websites.

Visit your local Entercom station for more info

Market Station Name / Dial Website
Atlanta WSTR STAR 94.1 www.star94.com
Austin KAMX Mix 94.7 www.mix947.com
Austin KKMJ Majic 95.5 www.majic.com
Buffalo WKSE KISS 98.5 www.kiss985.com
Buffalo WTSS Star 102.5 www.mystar1025.com
Charlotte WLNK 107.9 The Link www.1079thelink.com
Denver KALC Alice at 105.9 www.alice1059.com
Denver KQKS KS 107.5 www.ks1075.com
Gainesville WKTK 98.5 KTK www.ktk985.com
Greenville WFBC B93.7 www.b937online.com
Greenville WSPA Magic 98.9 www.magic989online.com
Indianapolis WNTR 107.9 The Mix www.indysmix.com
Indianapolis WZPL 99.5 WZPL www.wzpl.com
Kansas City KZPT 99.7 The Point www.997thepoint.com
Madison WMHX Mix 105.1 www.mix1051fm.com
Madison WMMM 105.5 Triple M www.1055triplem.com
Memphis WMC-FM FM 100 www.fm100memphis.com
Memphis WRVR 104.5 The River www.1045theriver.com
Miami WLYF 101.5 LITE FM www.litemiami.com
Milwaukee WMYX 99.1 The Mix www.991themix.com
Milwaukee WXSS 103.7 KISS FM www.1037kissfm.com
New Orleans WEZB B97 www.b97.com
New Orleans WLMG Magic 101.9 www.magic1019.com
Norfolk WNVZ Z104 www.z104.com
Norfolk WPTE 94.9 The Point www.pointradio.com
Norfolk WWDE 2WD www.2wd.com
Portland KRSK 105.1 The Buzz www.1051thebuzz.com
Rochester WPXY 98 PXY www.98pxy.com
Sacramento KUDL 106.5 The End www.endonline.com
San Diego KXSN Sunny 98.1 www.sunny981sd.com
San Francisco KOIT 96.5 KOIT www.koit.com
Wichita KFBZ 105.3 The Buzz www.1053thebuzz.com
Wichita KDGS Power 93.5 www.power935.com
Wilkes-Barre WKRZ 98.5 KRZ www.985krz.com

 

 