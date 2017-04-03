Entercom Flies Lucky Fan to Ed Sheeran’s Epic “Divide” Concert in Amsterdam
Entercom is giving a lucky fan and a guest the opportunity to attend global superstar Ed Sheeran’s concert in Amsterdam on April 3, 2017.
How to participate:
• Listen to participating Entercom stations every weekday from February 27th to March 10th at 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for the code word
• Go to your local participating station’s website (listed below) and enter the code word by 15 minutes past the hour (ex – 7:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m. or 5:15 p.m.) for your chance to see Ed Sheeran in Amsterdam
• The lucky winner will be announced on Monday, March 13th
Your flyaway includes:
• Roundtrip airfare (coach) for two (2) people to and from Amsterdam, Netherlands
• Hotel accommodations for three (3) nights (double occupancy)
• Two (2) tickets to Ed Sheeran’s concert on April 3rd
Ed Sheeran’s anticipated new album “÷” (pronounced divide) will be available everywhere on March 3rd. Exclusive interviews with Ed Sheeran are available on all participating stations’ websites.
Visit your local Entercom station for more info
|Market
|Station
|Name / Dial
|Website
|Atlanta
|WSTR
|STAR 94.1
|www.star94.com
|Austin
|KAMX
|Mix 94.7
|www.mix947.com
|Austin
|KKMJ
|Majic 95.5
|www.majic.com
|Buffalo
|WKSE
|KISS 98.5
|www.kiss985.com
|Buffalo
|WTSS
|Star 102.5
|www.mystar1025.com
|Charlotte
|WLNK
|107.9 The Link
|www.1079thelink.com
|Denver
|KALC
|Alice at 105.9
|www.alice1059.com
|Denver
|KQKS
|KS 107.5
|www.ks1075.com
|Gainesville
|WKTK
|98.5 KTK
|www.ktk985.com
|Greenville
|WFBC
|B93.7
|www.b937online.com
|Greenville
|WSPA
|Magic 98.9
|www.magic989online.com
|Indianapolis
|WNTR
|107.9 The Mix
|www.indysmix.com
|Indianapolis
|WZPL
|99.5 WZPL
|www.wzpl.com
|Kansas City
|KZPT
|99.7 The Point
|www.997thepoint.com
|Madison
|WMHX
|Mix 105.1
|www.mix1051fm.com
|Madison
|WMMM
|105.5 Triple M
|www.1055triplem.com
|Memphis
|WMC-FM
|FM 100
|www.fm100memphis.com
|Memphis
|WRVR
|104.5 The River
|www.1045theriver.com
|Miami
|WLYF
|101.5 LITE FM
|www.litemiami.com
|Milwaukee
|WMYX
|99.1 The Mix
|www.991themix.com
|Milwaukee
|WXSS
|103.7 KISS FM
|www.1037kissfm.com
|New Orleans
|WEZB
|B97
|www.b97.com
|New Orleans
|WLMG
|Magic 101.9
|www.magic1019.com
|Norfolk
|WNVZ
|Z104
|www.z104.com
|Norfolk
|WPTE
|94.9 The Point
|www.pointradio.com
|Norfolk
|WWDE
|2WD
|www.2wd.com
|Portland
|KRSK
|105.1 The Buzz
|www.1051thebuzz.com
|Rochester
|WPXY
|98 PXY
|www.98pxy.com
|Sacramento
|KUDL
|106.5 The End
|www.endonline.com
|San Diego
|KXSN
|Sunny 98.1
|www.sunny981sd.com
|San Francisco
|KOIT
|96.5 KOIT
|www.koit.com
|Wichita
|KFBZ
|105.3 The Buzz
|www.1053thebuzz.com
|Wichita
|KDGS
|Power 93.5
|www.power935.com
|Wilkes-Barre
|WKRZ
|98.5 KRZ
|www.985krz.com