Entercom Flies Lucky Fan to Ed Sheeran’s Epic “Divide” Concert in Amsterdam

Entercom is giving a lucky fan and a guest the opportunity to attend global superstar Ed Sheeran’s concert in Amsterdam on April 3, 2017.

How to participate:

• Listen to participating Entercom stations every weekday from February 27th to March 10th at 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for the code word

• Go to your local participating station’s website (listed below) and enter the code word by 15 minutes past the hour (ex – 7:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m. or 5:15 p.m.) for your chance to see Ed Sheeran in Amsterdam

• The lucky winner will be announced on Monday, March 13th

Your flyaway includes:

• Roundtrip airfare (coach) for two (2) people to and from Amsterdam, Netherlands

• Hotel accommodations for three (3) nights (double occupancy)

• Two (2) tickets to Ed Sheeran’s concert on April 3rd

Ed Sheeran’s anticipated new album “÷” (pronounced divide) will be available everywhere on March 3rd. Exclusive interviews with Ed Sheeran are available on all participating stations’ websites.

Visit your local Entercom station for more info