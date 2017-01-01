Flyaway to See Bruno Mars at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris

etm_bmvs_1250x400Entercom is offering an exclusive chance to win a flyaway for you and a guest to see Bruno Mars perform at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris.

How to participate:
• Listen to participating Entercom stations every weekday from November 1st to the 15th at 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for the Bruno Mars “24K Magic” code word
• Go to your local participating station’s website (listed below) and enter the code by 15 minutes past the hour (ex – 7:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m. or 5:15 p.m.) for your chance to see Bruno Mars in Paris
• The lucky winner will be announced on Wednesday, November 16th

Your flyaway includes:
• Roundtrip airfare (coach) for two (2) people to and from Paris, France
• Hotel accommodations for two (2) nights (double occupancy)
• Two (2) passes to the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

And when the show ends, you’ll leave Paris with a $5,000 Victoria’s Secret Gift Card.

Pick up new music from Bruno Mars, “24K Magic,” on November 18th, wherever music is sold, and make sure to watch Bruno Mars perform at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on December 5th airing at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS Television Network.

Visit your local Entercom station for more info

Market Station Name / Dial Website
Atlanta WSTR STAR 94.1 www.star94.com
Austin KAMX Mix 94.7 www.mix947.com
Austin KKMJ Majic 95.5 www.majic.com
Buffalo WKSE KISS 98.5 www.kiss985.com
Denver KALC Alice at 105.9 www.alice1059.com
Denver KQKS KS 107.5 www.ks1075.com
Gainesville WKTK 98.5 KTK www.ktk985.com
Greenville WFBC B93.7 www.b937online.com
Greenville WSPA Magic 98.9 www.magic989online.com
Indianapolis WNTR 107.9 The Mix www.indysmix.com
Indianapolis WZPL 99.5 WZPL www.wzpl.com
Kansas City KZPT 99.7 The Point www.997thepoint.com
Madison WMHX Mix 105.1 www.mix1051fm.com
Memphis WMC-FM FM 100 www.fm100memphis.com
Memphis WRVR 104.5 The River www.1045theriver.com
Miami WLYF 101.5 LITE FM www.litemiami.com
Milwaukee WMYX 99.1 The Mix www.991themix.com
Milwaukee WXSS 103.7 KISS FM www.1037kissfm.com
New Orleans WEZB B97 www.b97.com
New Orleans WLMG Magic 101.9 www.magic1019.com
Norfolk WNVZ Z104 www.z104.com
Norfolk WPTE 94.9 The Point www.pointradio.com
Norfolk WWDE 2WD www.2wd.com
Portland KRSK 105.1 The Buzz www.1051thebuzz.com
Rochester WPXY 98 PXY www.98pxy.com
Sacramento KDND 107.9 The End www.endonline.com
Sacramento KUDL Star 106.5 www.star1065.com
San Diego KXSN Sunny 98.1 www.sunny981sd.com
San Francisco KOIT 96.5 KOIT www.koit.com
San Francisco KRBQ Q102 www.Q102sf.com
Seattle KHTP Hot 103.7 www.hot1037seattle.com
Wichita KFBZ 105.3 The Buzz www.1053thebuzz.com
Wichita KDGS Power 93.5 www.power935.com
Wilkes-Barre WKRZ 98.5 KRZ www.985krz.com

 

 