Flyaway to See Bruno Mars at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris

Entercom is offering an exclusive chance to win a flyaway for you and a guest to see Bruno Mars perform at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris.

How to participate:

• Listen to participating Entercom stations every weekday from November 1st to the 15th at 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for the Bruno Mars “24K Magic” code word

• Go to your local participating station’s website (listed below) and enter the code by 15 minutes past the hour (ex – 7:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m. or 5:15 p.m.) for your chance to see Bruno Mars in Paris

• The lucky winner will be announced on Wednesday, November 16th

Your flyaway includes:

• Roundtrip airfare (coach) for two (2) people to and from Paris, France

• Hotel accommodations for two (2) nights (double occupancy)

• Two (2) passes to the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

And when the show ends, you’ll leave Paris with a $5,000 Victoria’s Secret Gift Card.

Pick up new music from Bruno Mars, “24K Magic,” on November 18th, wherever music is sold, and make sure to watch Bruno Mars perform at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on December 5th airing at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS Television Network.

Visit your local Entercom station for more info