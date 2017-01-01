Environmental Defense Fund PSA Campaign Features Don Cheadle

In August 2016, Entercom partnered with the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) to launch a nationwide public service announcement campaign featuring Academy Award-nominated actor Don Cheadle. Entercom donated $1 million worth of free airtime to run two PSA spots promoting EDF’s plan to turn the corner on climate change. The spots ran across 124 of Entercom’s stations in 27 top markets in the country.

“I’m happy to help introduce more people to the great work of EDF,” said Cheadle, who donated his time to the project. “We’re in the fight of our lives against climate change and EDF has been a real leader in that struggle. So I hope this helps.”

The campaign is just one part of Entercom’s nation-wide 1Thing Initiative dedicated to promoting good environmental practices. “Entercom is deeply committed to reducing our environmental footprint and working to be a good corporate citizen to help ensure a sustainable planet for our children and grandchildren,” said David Field, President and CEO, Entercom Communications Corp. “We are proud to partner with the Environmental Defense Fund and help support their mission of solving the most critical environmental problems facing our planet.”

“I am grateful to David Field and Entercom for this generous donation that will help build our impact and bring our work to the attention of so many Americans,” said EDF President Fred Krupp. “And I’m grateful to Don Cheadle for the incredible gift of his time and talent. Without this kind of powerful support, we would not be able to do what we do.”

Listen to the PSA spots recorded by Don Cheadle

“Celebrity Chat”

“Future”