Austin’s Prom Dress Recycle Empowers Girls

Each year during prom season, Entercom Austin adds a little glamor and a lot of community to the concept of recycling as a proud sponsor and promoter of Write To Me Foundation’s annual prom dress drive, Prom Rack.

Prom Rack provides free prom dresses to high school girls who might otherwise not be able to afford to attend their school’s prom. The items are distributed in a boutique setting organized by community volunteers.

Prom Rack is also sponsored by another important partner: Westbank Dry Cleaners, a local Certified Environmental Cleaner™ utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and dedicated to “The Green Way to Clean”. While supporting green practices, Prom Rack also empowers teenage girls, promoting independence, self-confidence and individual beauty.

For this year’s Prom Rack, Entercom Austin stations Mix 94.7, Majic 95.5 & 96.3 RnB aired 435 promos from February through April and supported the event with display ads, station newsletters, station homepage promotion, social media and email marketing.

Prom Rack 2016 received over 6000 donated dresses. Over 2,000 girls got a gently used prom dress that was professionally dry cleaned and ready for its second prom. It was a powerful event and one that will become a regular feature on Mix, Majic and 96.3 RnB.

Prom Rack is just one of many local stories showcasing Entercom’s nation-wide 1Thing environmental initiative.

Connect with Austin’s 1Thing site.

Find your area’s 1Thing site.